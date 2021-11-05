Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Woman sent ‘disgusting’ messages taunting mother of autistic child

By David McPhee
05/11/2021, 6:00 am
Naomi Cowie outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A woman has admitted using social media to threaten and taunt a mother about her disabled child.

Naomi Cowie sent a barrage of menacing messages about the woman’s non-verbal autistic son on Facebook Messenger.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 29-year-old also messaged her victim stating that she “hoped her kids would die”.

The terms used by Cowie were so shocking that it provoked a sheriff to describe them as “quite disgusting”.

Cowie pleaded guilty to using social media to send messages that were intended to be offensive, indecent or obscene and were prejudiced towards disability in relation to the child.

Woman made threats to ‘stab kids to death’

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court how on August 22 this year Cowie made numerous threats of violence to the woman and her children, saying things like “I’ll actually burst your face in and your spastic child.”

She then demanded to know the woman’s address, adding: “I’ll come see you and batter your face in and your spastic kids.”

Cowie, a single mother, then sent: “I’ll stab your kids to death” and “I’m going to slash your throat”.

She finally sent a message telling her victim that her child’s face looked like a “pig’s a***hole turned inside out”.

When the police arrived to caution and arrest Cowie, she stated “that’s what she gets for threatening my daughter and son”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘It was a message exchange between these two women’

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Cowie “accepts that this was all extremely unpleasant” but she’d heard the woman had made an offensive remark about her.

He said: “She then sent these messages in anger. But it was a message exchange – it wasn’t a one-way street between these two women.

“But she accepts there was no excuse for this and she’s very disappointed in herself for allowing herself to be drawn into this situation.”

Sheriff Mann described Cowie’s behaviour as “really quite disgusting”.

He added: “I get you were fired up in the first instance, but this is really something that you shouldn’t have done.

“I’m going to give you a chance to prove to the court that you can be of good behaviour.”

Sheriff Mann ordered Cowie, of Fifeshill Drive, Countesswells, to return in nine months to show she had been of good behaviour.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 