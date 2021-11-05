Woman sent ‘disgusting’ messages taunting mother of autistic child

A woman has admitted using social media to threaten and taunt a mother about her disabled child.

Naomi Cowie sent a barrage of menacing messages about the woman’s non-verbal autistic son on Facebook Messenger.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 29-year-old also messaged her victim stating that she “hoped her kids would die”.

The terms used by Cowie were so shocking that it provoked a sheriff to describe them as “quite disgusting”.

Cowie pleaded guilty to using social media to send messages that were intended to be offensive, indecent or obscene and were prejudiced towards disability in relation to the child.

Woman made threats to ‘stab kids to death’

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court how on August 22 this year Cowie made numerous threats of violence to the woman and her children, saying things like “I’ll actually burst your face in and your spastic child.”

She then demanded to know the woman’s address, adding: “I’ll come see you and batter your face in and your spastic kids.”

Cowie, a single mother, then sent: “I’ll stab your kids to death” and “I’m going to slash your throat”.

She finally sent a message telling her victim that her child’s face looked like a “pig’s a***hole turned inside out”.

When the police arrived to caution and arrest Cowie, she stated “that’s what she gets for threatening my daughter and son”.

‘It was a message exchange between these two women’

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Cowie “accepts that this was all extremely unpleasant” but she’d heard the woman had made an offensive remark about her.

He said: “She then sent these messages in anger. But it was a message exchange – it wasn’t a one-way street between these two women.

“But she accepts there was no excuse for this and she’s very disappointed in herself for allowing herself to be drawn into this situation.”

Sheriff Mann described Cowie’s behaviour as “really quite disgusting”.

He added: “I get you were fired up in the first instance, but this is really something that you shouldn’t have done.

“I’m going to give you a chance to prove to the court that you can be of good behaviour.”

Sheriff Mann ordered Cowie, of Fifeshill Drive, Countesswells, to return in nine months to show she had been of good behaviour.

