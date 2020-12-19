Rescue teams were tasked earlier today to assist a woman reported in the water near Cullen Bay.

The RNLI lifeboat from Buckie diverted from a training exercise to provide assistance, with coastguard teams from Buckie and Banff also in attendance.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Just shortly before 11am, we received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting a person in the water down in Cullen Bay up by Portknockie.

“The RNLI lifeboat from Buckie was on a routine training exercise at the time and they were tasked along with coastguard teams from Buckie and Banff.

“The call that came to us initially was a person with their foot trapped but they had managed to free their foot prior to our arrival.”

The woman was rescued by the teams and handed into the care of the ambulance service.