Woman reported after motorcyclist taken to hospital following Aberlour crash

An elderly woman has been reported following a crash involving a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and bike on the A95 Keith to Grantown-on-Spey road, near Aberlour, just before 2pm.

The 56-year-old biker was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Police have now confirmed the driver of the car, a 78-year-old woman has been reported in connection with the incident.

The road was closed briefly closed.