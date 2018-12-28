Woman raises £2,500 for Aberdeen charity with bespoke gin bottle lamps

A north-east woman has raised more than £2,500 for charity through the creation of bespoke gin bottle lamps.

Lynne Anderson, from Newmachar, began creating the lamps to fundraise for going to Machu Picchu with Charlie House.

The trip, which takes place in September, aims to see participants raise more than £4,000.

Lynne, 43, a jewellery manufacturer, has now raised more than £5,000, including £2,500 from bottle sales, which will go towards children’s charity Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal.

Lynne, who will be taking on the challenge with two friends, said: “I was thinking of ways to raise money and I don’t like asking people for donations so I came up with the idea that I could make these gin bottles.

“I’ve sold more than 100 now in the past nine weeks.”

The gin bottles are created and rewired by Lynne, and then tested by an electrician.

She has had the support of businesses behind her, such as the Newmachar Hotel, Pitmedden Craft Bar, Old School House and Forest Farm.

Last of the lamps for sale beforeChristmas. The lamps pictured are good to go for Christmas, £39 with all profits to… Posted by Lynne’s Lamps for Charlie House on Friday, 14 December 2018

Lynne said: “All of the bottles have been donated and the local kilt shop are really good, they can get me any tartan and they give me it for cost price to help raise money too.

“It helps that it is going to a local charity, people know what the money is going to.”

The money will go towards building a new specialist support centre for children and babies with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The Machu Picchu team will trek to the Incan citadel in September.

The lamps cost £39 or £45 for lamps made with Harris Tweed.

To place an order, contact Lynne on the Facebook page Lynne’s Lamps for Charlie House.

The lamps are also stocked in various businesses around the Newmachar area.