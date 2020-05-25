Woman left shaken after being approached by man in north-east town

Officers in a north-east town are appealing for witnesses after a woman was approached by a man on a bicycle.

The incident happened on Pilmuir Road West in Forres at around 10.25pm on Saturday.

The man approached the woman who was walking in the area and tried to “engage with her and make contact” before leaving the area.

The woman was not hurt, but left shaken by the man’s actions.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, slim build and wearing a black hooded jumper with the hood up and dark coloured jeans. He was riding a silver bike.

Inspector Kerry Rigg, of Lossiemouth Police Station, said: “I would like to reassure the community that our officers are making inquiries to trace the person involved.

“We do not yet know what this man’s intentions were, but I would appeal to anyone who was in the area to get in touch and I’d especially also appeal to motorists who may have being driving in the area and may have captured the incident on dashcam footage to also get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CF0113830520.