Woman left seriously injured after two-car crash on north-east road

A woman was cut free from a car following a crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the A948 junction with Knockothie Crescent on the Ellon bypass at 6.10pm yesterday.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene.

The woman was then taken to hospital by ambulance and was understood to be seriously injured after the smash, but her current condition is unknown.

The road was closed for several hours to allow Police Scotland officers to investigate the scene, before being re-opened at around 11.50pm.

