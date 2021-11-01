Woman led police on high-speed chase after ‘panicking’

A woman “panicked” when police tried to pull her over, sped off and led cops on a pursuit before crashing into another car and legging it.

Jennifer Morris put her foot down when police flashed their blue lights at her, signalling for her to stop, on Hayton Road in Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old sped off in excess of the speed limit, ignoring pedestrian crossings and eventually crashing into another car at a junction.