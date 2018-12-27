Woman injured in crash near north-east railway station

A woman has been injured following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Station Road, Elgin, at around 6.50pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said two cars were involved.

He added: “An ambulance has been requested.

“One woman has been injured.”

It is not yet known if her injuries are serious.

Two fire crews were also called to the accident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews were in attendance and had released a person from one of the vehicles.

More to follow.