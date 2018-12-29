Woman injured following two car crash on Aberdeen road

Emergency services are on the scene after two cars collided on a busy Aberdeen road.

Police and ambulance services are in attendance on Albyn Place near Albyn Grove.

The crash involved a blue Volkswagen and a black Audi.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were notified at 12.22pm of a two car RTC.

“The road is blocked and there is one woman with injuries.

“The woman said she has abdominal pains, but is not considered serious

“An ambulance is also on the scene.”

The road remains blocked while police awaits vehicle recovery.