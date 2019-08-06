Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry in north-east

A woman was taken to hospital after coming off her motorbike into a lorry.

Emergency services were called to Cruden Bay following the incident on Errolston Road at 4.35pm yesterday afternoon and the woman was taken to hospital to be checked over.

She was described as having sustained a minor leg injury.

It is understood she been riding with another motorcyclist when the incident happened.

A man at the scene, who did not want to be named, said: “There were two bikers one male and the other female and as they came around the bend one of the bikes was in a collision with the lorry hitting the rear tyres.

“There was two ambulances and several police officers on scene.

“The female biker was taken to hospital and the lorry driver was not hurt.”

A police spokeswoman said the biker had suffered a “non-serious” leg injury.

She said: “A female motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital following a collision on Errolston Road in Cruden Bay. She came off her bike at a bend.

“The female has been checked over by paramedics and suffered a non-serious leg injury.”

Emergency crews were also called to the A96 at Old Rayne at 2.10pm yesterday after a three-vehicle collision.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident, which closed the road for several hours, with traffic still queuing in either direction into the early evening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 2.10pm for a three-vehicle collision. There were minor injuries.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for help from the public after two men were seriously hurt in separate road crashes.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, the men were taken to hospital for treatment after the two collisions on north-east roads.

In the first incident, a black Hyundai Santa Fe car and a red Honda motorcycle collided on the B9170 between Oldmeldrum and Methlick at just after noon on Saturday.

The 78-year-old bike rider was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

The car driver, a 61-year-old man, was unhurt, and the road was closed for more than eight hours.

Then, a car came off Balmellie Road in Turriff at 11.10pm on Sunday and a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what police described as serious injuries.

The road was still closed yesterday morning while police carried out an investigation into the incident. It reopened later in the day.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Both of those taken to hospital as a result of these unrelated collisions remain in a serious condition. We would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed either of these collisions to contact police on 101.”