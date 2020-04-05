Woman injured after being struck by falling Aberdeen pharmacy sign

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a sign which fell from above an Aberdeen pharmacy.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and is in a stable condition following the incident this afternoon at Clear Pharmacy on Holburn Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 1.45pm today we attended at Holburn Street following a report that signage had fallen from a building and struck a pedestrian.

“She has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and her condition has been described as stable.

“Building control and the shop owners have been made aware and are attending.”