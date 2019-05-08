Woman hurt in two-vehicle crash in north-east

Drivers were this afternoon caught in major tailbacks after a two-vehicle crash on the A96.

Police were called to the scene, just south of the Port Elphinstone roundabout, at around 4pm.

A woman was taken by ambulance to Inverurie Health Centre for treatement following the incident, which involved a car and a van.

© Google

Traffic was backed up in both directions of the A96, as far back as Kintore to the south and stretching over the nearby bridge to the north, but the road is now clear.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The incident involved a car and a van.

“There is believed to be some damage to the vehicles.

“The road is now clear.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.26pm to attend an incident on the B993 at the Port Elphinstone roundabout in Inverurie.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one female patient taken to the Inverurie Health Centre (Minor Injuries Unit).”