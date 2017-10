Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a North-east village today.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in Main Street, Newburgh, at around 8.15am and the road was obstructed until 8.50am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service took the woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

It is understood her injuries are not serious.