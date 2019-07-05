Woman in hospital and A96 closed after two-car crash

A major north-east road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Police, fire and ambulance are in attendance at the collision at Oyne Fork on the A96.

The incident, which happened at around 8am, involves a car and a van.

One woman is being taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

A96 Huntly – Inverurie – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions for up to 60 minutes https://t.co/QLViCIGFrU #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 5, 2019

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision at Oyne Fork at around 8am.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have got two appliances in attendance.”

