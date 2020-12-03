Woman freed from car following two-vehicle crash on A96 near Huntly

A section of a major north-east road is blocked tonight following a two-car crash.
The A96 at the Huntly bypass has been restricted in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident.
Fire crews, ambulance and police were all in attendance.
A woman who was trapped in a car was freed and left in the care of the ambulance service.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 6.55pm to a report of a two-car crash on the A96 Huntly bypass.
“The road is totally blocked.”
A fire spokesman added: “We had two appliances both from Huntly attend a two-car crash on the A96.
“We used small tools to stabilise the vehicles and helped to safely remove a person from one of the cars.
“The stop message came in at 7.37pm and we have now left the scene.”
