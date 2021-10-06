Woman forced terrified pal to strip naked and prove she hadn’t stolen crack cocaine

A woman who forced a friend to strip naked in front of her to prove she hadn’t stolen drugs has been handed a 30-day prison sentence.

Sarah Webster admitted the bizarre behaviour and was sentenced to an extra month in HMP Grampian, where she is currently serving a 13-month sentence.

Webster told her friend she would “rip her clothes off and batter her” unless she proved, twice, that she hadn’t stolen her crack cocaine and hidden it inside her.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court the altercation happened at the victim’s home in Peterhead on July 2 2019.

‘I will rip your clothes off you’

“The woman was forced into a bedroom and told to take all her clothes off to prove that she had no crack cocaine on her,” he said.

The “terrified” woman did as she was told but when the pair returned downstairs the ordeal continued.

The fiscal added: “She began shouting at her ‘I will rip your clothes off you and batter you’.

“She then told her to take her clothes off again and this time including her underwear.

“She threatened she was going to strip search her.”

Police were contacted

Webster, 36, admitted the bizarre behaviour last month and sentencing was deferred for background reports.

Her defence agent Sam Milligan said those reports showed that she had taken responsibility for her actions and offered apologies to her victim.

“She presents in no sense as an innocent abroad but this was two-and-a-half-years ago. She has had the wit to contact the complainer and offer her apologies,” he said.

She is working hard, since she began her time at the Peterhead prison, to become drug-free, he added.

Webster admitted two charges: assaulting her victim by seizing her by the throat and pushing her against the wall and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by “repeatedly asking the woman to take off her clothes and show that her vagina did not contain drugs”.

Webster, of Richmond Terrace, but currently in HMP Grampian, was handed a 30-day prison sentence.

