Woman flown to hospital following crash on A98 near Crudie

A 76-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital following a one vehicle crash on the A98 near Crudie.

The Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) attended the scene near Crudie.

Paramedics and police were also at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called to a one vehicle crash on the A98 near Crudie around 2.15pm on Saturday 19 June.

“A 76-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

The woman was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she is to be treated at the major trauma centre.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The road which was closed at both ends has been reopened.