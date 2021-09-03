Woman flees home covered in blood after drunken assault by partner

A drunken dad-of-three assaulted his partner so badly she was found fleeing him on an Aberdeen street with her face and clothing covered in blood.

Norman Gardiner and his partner of 16 years had pals around to their Northfield home for drinks but the night turned nasty when became physically abusive at around 1am.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Gardiner had been drinking for “several hours” when he became argumentative and aggressive.