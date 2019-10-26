Woman dies following crash on north-east road

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road this morning.

Police were called to the B977 at Raemoir shortly before 9am.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was later pronounced dead. Her relatives have been informed.

The man driving the other vehicle involved in the incident was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The road is closed as police carry out their investigation.

Around 8.50am on Saturday

