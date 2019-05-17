Woman, 83, dies after crash on north-east road

An 83-year-old woman has died following a serious two-car crash on a north-east road.

Margaret Innes, from the Cullen area, died in hospital after the accident on the B9022 Portsoy to Huntly road, near Mill of Durn.

She was a passenger in a grey Citroen C3 when it was involved in a collision at about 3.15pm yesterday.

The pensioner was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin but sadly died from her injuries today.

An 82-year-old man, who was driving the car, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A 32-year-old woman, who was driving a silver Ford Fiesta that was involved in the collision, also remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Innes and the other people involved in this collision at this very sad time.

“Inquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch by calling 101.”