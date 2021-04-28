Woman denies breaching Covid rules by allowing patrons inside Aberdeen pub to drink

A woman has denied breaching coronavirus regulations by allowing patrons inside Victoria Bar to drink alcohol in October last year.

Tracy Allison, who is understood to have been a member of staff at the bar at the time, is alleged to have contravened part of The Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Additional Temporary Measures) (Scotland) Regulations 2020.

The 40-year-old, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, has now pled not guilty over the allegation in court.