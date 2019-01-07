Woman cut free from car after three-vehicle crash on north-east road

A woman was taken to hospital after she was cut free from a car following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the junction of the A90 and the A92 at the start of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) near Cowie Park, outside Stonehaven, just after 4pm yesterday, after receiving reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

A woman travelling in one of the cars became trapped in the vehicle and fire crews cut the roof off to free her.

She was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It is understood nobody suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police closed the road in both directions passing New Mains of Ury for several hours while the vehicles were moved.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A woman was injured and was trapped in a vehicle and was taken to hospital for a check-up and treatment. Nobody else was hurt.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Two appliances from Stonehaven and one from Alford attended the incident and helped cut a woman free from the car.”

In a separate incident, a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen at 6.40pm on Saturday. The road was partially blocked near Bonnyview Drive as a result.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There were no injuries in the incident. Both drivers exchanged insurance details and we were just there for traffic management.”

In a third incident, police were called to the B&Q store in Garthdee at just before 1.50pm on Saturday after a car crashed into a wall.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “All persons were released prior to our arrival.”