Woman cut free from car after crash on north-east road

A woman has been cut free from a car after a crash on a north-east road.

The incident, which involved one vehicle,happened on the A95 near Gordonstown this afternoon.

Two appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched from Banff and Aberchirder to the scene after receiving a call at 12.35pm.

The crews used a saw to remove the windshield of the vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road was blocked by emergency services for a “short time” but traffic is now flowing freely.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.