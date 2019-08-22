Woman cut free after north-east crash

A woman had to be cut free following a two-car crash in the north-east.

The incident happened on the A96 at its junction with the A97 yesterday, leaving the road closed for almost five hours.

An elderly woman was cut free and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her condition is not known. Another person was taken to hospital in Huntly.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A96 near Huntly Castle just before 11am.

“An elderly woman was trapped in one of the vehicles and was taken to hospital once cut free.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “A woman was cut free from one of the cars and was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team.”

Meanwhile, the B9119 Garlogie to Westhill road was closed after a two-vehicle crash.

No one was injured in the incident near Carnie at 4.30pm.

Police closed the road so the vehicles could be recovered.