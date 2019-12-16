Woman crushed after sofa ‘thrown off building’ in Aberdeen city centre

A woman is lucky to be alive after being crushed – by a sofa.

Edita Butkeviciut was on a break from work in a rear yard off Union Street when the three-piece settee fell on top of her.

The force of the blow knocked out the 30-year-old and she lay underneath the sofa for 40 minutes before a good samaritan heard her screams and came running to help.

Edita was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and has undergone surgery for multiple broken bones, including a fractured spine, broken thigh and broken ankle.

Two men have now been charged in connection with the incident.

Doctors have told Edita’s loved ones she will have to spend Christmas in hospital and will not be able to return home for seven weeks, after undergoing further treatment and surgery.

Seconds before the incident, Edita had been on the phone to her partner of 11 years Daniel Ferreira – and then the line went dead.

It was only when barman Daniel got a call from Edita’s workplace an hour later that he discovered why the call had ended.

Daniel said: “It’s been a crazy few days. The doctors have been unbelievably good to her.

“They said Edita is lucky to be alive. I am so grateful for the support everyone has given us in the last few days.”

Edita, who is originally from Lithuania, lives with Daniel in Woodside.

She is a former chef who has worked at Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street for four months.

The incident happened at around 1.20pm on December 7 when Edita went out into the company’s rear yard to put some rubbish out, then call Daniel.

It is understood the sofa fell from a roof immediately above Edita.

The man who came to her aid, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard a wee lass screaming so called 999. I had to tell them three times that a sofa had fallen on top of her because they found it so hard to believe.

“People were bringing her blankets and we moved the bins from the rear yard so the ambulance could get in easily.”

Staff from Pure clothes shop – next door to Nailco – also came to Edita’s aid.

Nailco’s manager Gemma Ritchie said: “I was off when it happened but as soon as I found out I drove from where I was in Cove straight to the hospital. Edita is such a strong person. She’s mentally tough and has been saying ‘now I can get better’.

“She has managed to take a few steps since it happened.

“Her mother passed away a couple of years ago and her dad is in Lithuania – he is going to come and see her in January.

“Myself and her colleagues have all been to see her in hospital and brought her heaps of goodies. We just want to do anything we can to help.”

Daniel, 31, who is originally from Portugal, added: “I’ve barely been away from the hospital since it happened. She had an operation to treat her ankle and another to treat her back.

“Edita has had pins put into her back. She has been sleeping a lot due to the pain in her shoulder and the impact of the injuries.

“The medical care she has had has been amazing. She means the world to me.

“I am really thankful to everyone who came to help her. Her recovery is going to be hard but I will be right by her side.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Aberdeen have charged two men aged 31 and 26 after a 30-year-old woman was injured by a sofa that was allegedly thrown from a building in the city centre area on December 7.

“The woman was taken to ARI by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter