News / Local

Woman cleared of drugging and attempting to murder man

By Dave Findlay
01/11/2021, 2:54 pm
The High Court in Edinburgh

A woman accused of drugging a man and trying to murder him in his sleep was today acquitted of the offence.

Carole Farquhar was originally charged with attempting to murder the man on March 20 and 21 this year at a house in Aberdeen’s Forest Avenue.

It was alleged that she assaulted him by repeatedly putting the drugs Diazepam and Tramadol into drinks and caused him to ingest them.

It was said that while he was sleeping she wrapped cables around his neck and tightened them to his injury and the danger of his life.

During a brief hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh, conducted in the absence of Farquhar, 57, the Crown amended the charge to delete the allegation that she attempted to murder him.

‘Not responsible by reason of a mental illness’

Farquhar pleaded not guilty to the offence and prosecutors accepted a plea advanced on her behalf that she was not responsible by reason of a mental illness.

Defence counsel Michael Anderson said he had consulted with her last week at a psychiatric hospital, the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, and reports were available to the court from doctors.

A judge granted an interim compulsion order on Farquhar which will be reviewed in January.

Lady Haldane said: “A plea of not guilty to the single charge, as amended, has been accepted by the Crown.

“In light of the Crown position and the plea tendered it falls to me to formally acquit on that basis.”

