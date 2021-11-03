News / Local Woman claims she was forced into dealing drugs by gang’s threats to ‘shoot’ family By David McPhee 03/11/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 03/11/2021, 9:13 am Lisa Duff was sentenced to more than three months in prison. A heroin and cocaine dealer has claimed she was forced into the drug trade by people who threatened to shoot her immediate family. Lisa Duff, 36, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to two charges of dealing Class A drugs from her home – but said she had only done it after threats to kill her family. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe