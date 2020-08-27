Woman charged with attempted murder following fire in Aberdeen

A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a fire in Aberdeen.

Police confirmed that a 47-year-old woman had been charged in connection with a fire at Printfield Terrace in Aberdeen on Sunday July 26.

She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The Evening Express previously reported that five families with 12 children were forced to flee the blaze on the street, which started in the early hours of the morning.

Aberdeen City Council own the residential property affected by the fire.