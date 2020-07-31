Woman charged in connection with drug offences following police operation at Aberdeen railway station

A 31-year-old woman been charged following a joint drugs operation at an Aberdeen railway station.

The woman was allegedly found with a quantity of tablets on July 20 and was charged in connection with fraud and drug offences.

The operation, lead by the Aberdeen City Centre Problem Solving Team, was supported by Police Scotland’s Dog Unit and officers from British Transport Police.

Sergeant Andy Sawers, from the Probem Solving Team, said: “Through continued collaboration with other policing agencies, we will continue our efforts to disrupt the flow of controlled drugs through any travel network into the city and beyond.

“During this operation, several people were stopped and searched with the use of the police dog and the response overall from the public was very positive.

“We are unable to disrupt this behaviour alone and rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”