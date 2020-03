A woman has been charged following an attempted robbery in an Aberdeen community.

The incident happened at 7.30pm on Saturday on College Bounds in Old Aberdeen.

Officers have confirmed a 36-year-old woman has been charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Thomas Cameron, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to thank the assistance we received from the community, allowing for positive lines of inquiry to be followed and a woman arrested in connection.