Woman charged in connection with alleged theft of charity tin from north-east garden centre

A woman has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of a charity tin from a north-east garden centre.

Police said the tin was allegedly stolen from Inverurie Garden Centre on Oldmeldrum Road, Inverurie, on December 18 last year.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can now confirm that following inquiries, a 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Constable James Stewart from the Garioch Community Policing Team said: “This was a despicable act which had an impact on the charity staff, as well as the staff.

“I am pleased that the person responsible has been identified and charged.

“I thank the public for their assistance in the matter and I am pleased we can provide you with a positive update.

“We will always deal with offenders robustly.

“If anyone is aware of any suspicious activity like this, they should report it to Police Scotland by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”