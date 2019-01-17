Woman charged after boy, 6, knocked down by car on Aberdeen street

A woman has been charged after a young boy was knocked down in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Skene Street at around 4.40pm yesterday following reports a six-year-old boy was hit by a car that failed to stop.

The boy suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital.

Officers have confirmed a 21-year-old woman has been charged in connection with failing to stop and report a collision.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Department said: “We are grateful to members of the public who assisted while inquiries were carried out.”