Woman charged after money stolen from man at Aberdeen cash machine

A woman has been charged after money was stolen from a man at a cash machine in Aberdeen city centre.

A 27-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident which happened on Union Street at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, or who saw anything suspicious around the Royal Bank of Scotland at the time is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1825 of November 19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.