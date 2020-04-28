Woman charged after cash and cocaine seized in Aberdeen

Cash and cocaine have been seized by police following an operation in Aberdeen’s West End.

A 31-year-old woman was charged after around £2,500 of the class A drug was seized in Forest Avenue yesterday.

DS Sam Harris said: “A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“We will continue to react proactively to information received regarding drug dealing activities.

“Report drug dealing by calling 101, or if you wish to report anonymously, you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”