Woman charged after Buckie drugs find

A woman has been charged by police after nearly £5,000 worth of illegal drugs were found in Buckie.

Officers searched a property in the Moray town on Thursday, January 21 after receiving intelligence about alleged offences.

Today police confirmed a 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the find.

Class A and class B drugs with an estimated value of £4,800 were found.

The woman is due to appear in court later this month in connection with alleged offences.

Constable Harry Bruce, from Buckie’s community policing team, said: “This was an intelligence-led operation, and we continue to rely on the local community providing us with information and their concerns.”