Woman charged after break-in at north-east community hall

A woman has been charged following a break-in at a community hall in the north-east.

Officers were made aware of a break-in at the British Legion on the High Street in Buckie at around 4.35am this morning.

Following the incident, a 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with it.

She will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

