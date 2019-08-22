Woman charged after alleged hit-and-run in north-east town

A woman has been charged in connection with road traffic offences after a collision in a north-east town.

The incident, involving a white BMW and grey Vauxhall Astra happened in a car park near the Clydesdale Bank in Inverurie at around 9.45am on Monday.

As a result the BMW was scratched.

Officers have confirmed nobody was injured and a 36-year-old woman has been charged after the alleged hit-and-run.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 20190819-1130.