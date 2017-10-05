Woman avoids jail after embezzling £5,600 from charity at Aberdeen hospitals

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A woman has been spared jail after embezzling more than £5,000 while working for a national charity at two Aberdeen hospitals.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Pauline MacIntosh, 49, was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

She previously admitted embezzling £5,605.54 while employed as a senior service assistant with the Royal Voluntary Service, which runs shops, cafes and trolley services in hospitals around the country, including Aberdeen.

The offence took place between February 8 and April 18 this year.

Cash raised from the hospital cafes and shops goes towards supporting the community work carried out by the organisation.

Sheriff Colin Dunipace sentenced MacIntosh, whose address was given in court papers as Cattofield Terrace, Aberdeen, to carry out the work within a year.

She will also be under supervision for 18 months.

Sheriff Dunipace told her during the hearing the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

The court heard as part of her job MacIntosh had responsibilty for bagging money to be collected, but took home cash which should have been picked up by G4S staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

The offence came to light after a member of staff at the charity’s head office noticed there was money unaccounted for.

MacIntosh’s solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court his client had taken money from her work for personal reasons due to debts.

He said: “Her own financial position worsened during the period of employment and she made a poor decision to borrow money from her work with the intention of paying it back when she got paid.

“She got herself deeper and deeper during that two-month period and she tells me that she resorted to gambling to try to pay the money back.”

Mr Kelly said in a background report his client had expressed “disgust in herself” as well as “shame and distress”.

He said: “It’s distress that she has let down a charity that she likes working for.

“She tells me that she will not, at any point, forgive herself.”