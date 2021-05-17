Woman assaulted in Banff by ‘scruffy’ man who tried to snatch her bag

A woman has been assaulted near a Banff playpark when a man tried to snatch her bag off her.

The 50-year-old was walking at the bottom of Cramond Terrace at the time of the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman has been left “extremely upset” by the incident.

Police launch investigation after assault

An investigation has been launched to try and apprehend the man who carried out the daylight assault.

Detective Constable Lee Keller, from Ellon CID, said: “Fortunately the woman was not injured but left extremely upset by what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, particularly if they saw this man both before and after the assault.

“There are a number of paths leading from the playpark to nearby streets and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch as any small piece of information could help us to trace this man.

“I would also ask and drivers who were in the area and may have dash-cam footage which could help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Do you know the ‘scruffy’ man?

The man, who is in his 30s, was wearing a black jacket with a grey top underneath and grey jeans at the time of the incident at 2pm on Saturday.

He is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and a “scruffy” appearance.

Anyone who has information about the incident or believe they may know the man should contact police by calling 101 while quoting incident number 2317 from May 15.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.