Woman arrested following Elgin car crash

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed into a wall in Elgin.

Police were called to Wards Road in the town at about 6.50pm.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a silver Skoda estate had crashed into a wall – badly denting the bumpers and bonnet and causing the near-side front tyre to come off.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman has been arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.