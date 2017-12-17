Woman arrested after allegedly putting yellow substance onto police officer’s hand, trousers and equipment

A woman was arrested after allegedly spoiling a police officer’s clothing and equipment.

Police said the 34-year-old committed a “very unusual public order offence” by putting a yellow aubstance onto the officer’s hand, trousers and equipment in Ellon late on Friday night.

Officers at #Ellon arrested a 34 y/o female for a very unusual public order offence. Clearly she wanted their equipment to match their yellow jackets. #formartineCPT #T4 pic.twitter.com/cU01xUlKiG — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) December 16, 2017

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Clearly, she wanted their equipment to match their yellow jackets.”