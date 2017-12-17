Tuesday, December 19th 2017 Show Links
Woman arrested after allegedly putting yellow substance onto police officer’s hand, trousers and equipment

by Dale Haslam
17/12/2017, 1:03 pm Updated: 17/12/2017, 1:03 pm
A woman was arrested after allegedly spoiling a police officer’s clothing and equipment.

Police said the 34-year-old committed a “very unusual public order offence” by putting a yellow aubstance onto the officer’s hand, trousers and equipment in Ellon late on Friday night.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Clearly, she wanted their equipment to match their yellow jackets.”

