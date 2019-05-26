Woman appealing for north-east residents to join her for Aberdeen Kiltwalk

A woman is appealing for north-east residents to join her team for Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

Elizabeth O’Hara, who is registered blind, is doing all four of the Kiltwalks to raise money for audiobooks for the visually impaired.

Elizabeth, who lives in Penilee, near Glasgow, lost most of her sight in 2010 from diabetes complications and other health issues.

She is now appealing for people to walk with her, after having nine others join her for the Glasgow Kiltwalk last month.

The 50-year-old, who can see a small amount with her right eye, said: “I literally woke up blind one morning.

“Right now, I can’t see anything with my left eye and have a little residual vision in my right.”

She is doing the shortest walk, the Wee Wander for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk which takes place on Sunday June 2.

She added: “It would be great if other people could join my team. Individuals, friends and families are very welcome to join me to help raise money. The more the merrier. I would love to walk with as many people as possible.”

All money raised will go towards recording more Talking Books for the sight-loss charity RNIB. Elizabeth is also a volunteer with the charity.

A voracious reader herself, Elizabeth now uses the Talking Books service.

She added: “I love reading and I couldn’t imagine not being able to read the same books that everyone else does.

“I’m more of a Kindle reader but lately I have been listening to more Talking Books.

“That’s why I’ve decided to do all four Kiltwalks to raise funds for RNIB.

“The charity helped me a great deal when I lost my sight. This is a much-needed, and much-loved, service for people with sight loss.”

To join Elizabeth’s team, go to http://bit.ly/2HG5V9s select the Wee Wander and the Royal National Institute of Blind People as your chosen charity. During registration, join a team called “Let’s Do This!”.