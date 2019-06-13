Woman to appeal sentence for killing of Aberdeen oil worker Steven Donaldson

The former girlfriend of a murdered Aberdeen oil worker is to appeal against her conviction for culpable homicide.

Tasmin Glass, 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for her part in the killing of 27-year-old Steven Donaldson.

A spokeswoman for the High Court in Edinburgh told the Courier the paperwork confirming “a notice of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence” had been lodged.

Legal papers setting out the same for murderers Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were lodged on Monday.

Mr Donaldson’s body beside his burnt out car at Kirriemuir’s Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve on June 7 last year.

Glass was convicted of instigating and planning the attack.