Woman and two men due in court after police officer injured in Aberdeen

Three people were due to appear in court today in connection with an alleged incident in which a police officer was injured.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, and a 21-year-old woman have been charged after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Blackburn on Sunday.

The 22-year-old man and the woman have also been charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The three individuals are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.”

It was to be the first court call for the case.

The alleged incident is understood to have involved a black Ford Fiesta.

Police said the incident concluded in the Fintray Road area of Blackburn shortly before 4am on Sunday.

A police officer was injured during the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Fintray Road was closed for several hours while police carried out inquiries. Motorists were diverted via Bishop Forbes Crescent until the road closure was lifted.

A police statement said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who thinks they can assist should contact police on 101.”

Residents in the area said they were woken by sirens in the early hours. A man, who did not want to be named, said: “I woke up when I heard all the noise at about 4am. It is very unusual.”

A woman in a neighbouring house added: “We heard about it when we woke up.”