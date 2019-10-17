Woman and children remain in hospital with serious injuries after north-east crash

A woman and two young children remain in hospital following a serious crash on a north-east road.

The collision, which involved a black Honda Accord and a white Honda CRV, happened on the A92 Montrose to Stonehaven road at Mill of Uras, at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old woman and two children, aged four and six, were seriously injured and were being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Police said a 30-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl were also taken to hospital and were discharged later that night.

Officers have launched an appeal for information calling for anyone who saw either car on the road to come forward.

Constable Matthew Lawson, from the road policing unit, said: “Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police, to contact us.”

The road was closed from Dunnottar Castle to allow collision investigators access to the scene near Catterline, and reopened just before 8pm.

In a separate incident, another section of the A92 was closed for several hours yesterday following a two-vehicle crash involving a Ford Transit van and a Citroen car.

Emergency services were called to the incident, near Gourdon, shortly after 7.30am.

The road was closed in both directions between the junctions with the B9120 and the B967.

It was reopened by officers at around 9.30am. No one was seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got a call at around 7.35am reporting a crash involving two cars.

“The road was closed in both directions and emergency services were in attendance.”

Yesterday, Ellon Road in Bridge of Don was partially blocked between its junctions with the Parkway and Murcar roundabouts following a one-vehicle crash just before 4.20pm.

A second collision, at 5.10pm on Woodside Road, also in Bridge of Don, involved two vehicles. No one was injured in either crash.

Also yesterday, emergency services were called to the B999 at the crossroads at Pitmedden around 6.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B999 at the crossroads at Pitmedden around 6.30pm. No injuries were reported.”