Woman and boy, 3, escape injury after car flips onto roof following Aberdeen crash

A woman and a three-year-old boy escaped injury today after their car collided with a parked vehicle and landed on its roof.

Emergency services were called to Woodstock Road in Aberdeen just before 9am after receiving reports of an overturned black Vauxhall Corsa.

It had collided with a parked blue Honda CRV, leaving the road partially blocked.

A police spokeswoman said they had received the call around 8.55am.

“The 44-year-old driver and her three-year-old male passenger were not injured. Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.”