Woman allegedly assaulted by man on bike in Aberdeen

A woman has been left shaken after being assaulted by a man on a bike in Aberdeen.

The man approached the 30-year-old woman on Westburn Road at about 10.30apm on Sunday.

She was left shaken by the incident.

Now police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and said there had been no other similar incidents reported.

The culprit is described as being black, around 6ft and of average build.

He had short shaved hair and a non-British accent and was wearing a black top and jacket, with black tracksuit bottoms which had a white stripe down both legs.

DS Kevin McGhee, from the Aberdeen public protection unit, urged the public to come forward if they had any information.

He said: “We have had no similar incidents like this reported and are conducting extensive inquiries to identify the man as soon as possible.

“We are urging anyone who can help to please come forward.

“If you were in the area of Westburn Road, heading towards Westburn Park, around the time of the incident, think back and let us know if you remember seeing a man matching this description.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.