Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after north-east crash

A woman was airlifted to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on a major north-east road.
Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul near Buckie shortly before 5pm yesterday.
The collision involved an orange Suzuki which struck the wall of a property.
A police spokesman said: “A 56-year-old female who was driving the Suzuki motor car was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A 28-year-old female who was a passenger in the car was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.
“Both women have sustained serious injury.”
Police were appealing for witnesses.