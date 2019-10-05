Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after north-east crash

A woman was airlifted to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on a major north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul near Buckie shortly before 5pm yesterday.

The collision involved an orange Suzuki which struck the wall of a property.

A police spokesman said: “A 56-year-old female who was driving the Suzuki motor car was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 28-year-old female who was a passenger in the car was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

“Both women have sustained serious injury.”

Police were appealing for witnesses.