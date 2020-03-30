Woman airlifted to hospital after becoming stuck underneath tractor in north-east

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after becoming stuck under a tractor in the north-east.

The 35-year-old female was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with “serious” lower limb injuries following the incident.

It happened at a farm in the Banchory area, with police being alerted at 9.48pm.

A Coastguard helicopter then flew the woman to hospital after fire crews stabilised the vehicle.

A police spokesman said they were called “in relation to a person trapped under a tractor”, adding: “Ambulance, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Coastguard were involved.”

He said: “A casualty was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, a 35-year-old female.”

The spokesman said the woman suffered serious lower limb injuries but could not confirm if it was life-threatening.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said they were contacted to airlift a casualty to hospital at 11.15pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman added: “We were passed the call by the ambulance service at 9.42pm

“We dispatched two pumps from Banchory and heavy rescue from North Anderson drive – the heavy rescue unit was not needed.”