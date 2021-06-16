Woman admits ‘bombarding’ former lover with threatening messages

A woman who “bombarded” her former lover with threatening messages and phone calls over several months has been ordered to stay away from her.

Louise Fraser’s angry reaction to the breakdown of the relationship in July 2019 resulted in her making numerous calls to her former girlfriend.

She also sent repeated texts, online messages and emails over a six-month period – causing the woman to block the 27-year old from her social media channels.

It culminated in Fraser leaving threatening voicemails, behaving aggressively and refusing to leave the woman’s home address.

Refused to let woman leave room

The court also heard how Fraser, from Bridge of Don, barred the woman from leaving a room and refused to leave her property.

The victim’s ex-partner was also subject to jealous voicemail threats from Fraser between July 2019 and January 2020.

Fraser, who has been subject to bail conditions not to contact her ex-girlfriend since February 2020, was made subject to a criminal justice social work report when she first appeared in court early last year.

Defence solicitor Liam McAllister said: “The report sets out the very positive steps to address the reasons that led to her being in court today.

“The stability of her employment, her engagement with psychiatric services, the support of family and friends and reducing her alcohol intake – all these matters point to someone who has had a long time to think about her situation.

“We have a period where the couple are in an intense relationship for a couple of months, it then comes to an end and there is then a bombarding of messages, but there is then a reconciliation.

“She has adhered to the temporary conditions of her bail order and there has been absolutely no contact over a considerable period – both parties have very much moved on.”

Accused credited for taking responsibility for actions

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin credited Fraser for the “responsibility” she had taken to address the causes of her offences.

She added: “I’m as certain as it’s possible to feel that the court will not be seeing you again in future.”

Sheriff McLaughlin fined Fraser, of Ashwood Avenue, Aberdeen, £640 and made her subject to a two-year non-harassment order.